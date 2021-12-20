New research shows students may not have to quarantine at home if exposed to COVID

Some school districts are finding a new program called “test-to-stay” works just as well as quarantine.

Why could schools soon stop quarantining students when they are exposed to a positive coronavirus case?

Normally, when kids come in close contact with someone with COVID at school, they are sent home to quarantine. That is to ensure they do not spread the virus even if they have no symptoms.

The practice has been controversial because it interrupts a child’s education and leaves parents scrambling to find childcare. But there is an alternative.

Some districts have tried what is called a “test-to-stay” program. Simply put, “test-to-stay” means testing children exposed to COVID regularly for the virus while at school.

The CDC released two studies that show the approach is effective. In those studies, the exposed students did wear masks and if they had any symptoms they were told to stay home. Some school districts that used “test-to-stay” found it worked just as well as quarantine.

The one big problem with “test-to-stay” is that it requires a lot of resources. It is already hard to find the rapid tests that schools would need to use. Plus schools would need the personnel to administer the tests.