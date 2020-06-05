Thank you! KHOU helps students show appreciation for their teachers

Students are missing their classrooms but were able to find a way to thank their teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.

HOUSTON — We put out a call to KHOU 11 viewers asking y'all to send us a video of you thanking a teacher and in less than 24 hours, our inbox was flooded with videos and pictures from pre-kindergarten students to college students.

"My name is Brendii Cooper and I’m in kindergarten. My teacher’s Ms. Harris. I like her because she gives us brain candy and I love her."

"Ms. Sampson is the best first-grade teacher because she is very sweet. I miss you," said Aiden Delie.

Duana Brashear, the principal of Peach Creek Elementary in Splendora ISD, sent in a video message, too.

"Every teacher in our building has continued focusing on relationships, putting students first and designing dynamic learning experiences."

Sanai Dorsey in Pearland said, "I just wanted to say I appreciate my teachers for what they do."

Travis High School student Phaeri Mungin wrote that her Fort Bend ISD teacher, Ms. Brooke Parish, "is one of the most supportive, caring and loving teachers."

Teachers, we know it's challenging right now. We thank you for making all of the home visits, for getting creative and showing up for your students by leading car parades. Students are hanging in there, and they really miss you, too.

