KEMAH, Texas — The mayor of Kemah confirms the city was forced to lay off two police officers and several city staff members.

Mayor Terri Gale said the city council also voted Wednesday night not to fill three vacant patrol positions in the Kemah Police department.

Kemah’s economy has taken a huge hit with the closure of bars and restaurants on the Boardwalk.

The small city’s economy is heavily dependent on sales and beverage tax revenues from those bars and restaurants.

Gale also blamed the previous administration for spending money from the emergency funds to spruce up city hall.

“Reserve money was used on city projects instead, for expansion of and furniture for city hall and modification of the city parking lot,” Gale said in a statement.

Only about 2,000 people live in Kemah but hundreds of thousands of tourists normally visit the waterfront city each year.

