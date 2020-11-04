KATY, Texas — For many of the faithful, it has been a virtual Good Friday. Many congregations holding services online, not in person, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

But one priest in Katy got creative Friday.

With church music emanating from its speakers, and carrying a large cross, Father Chris Plant’s Ford XLT was a church on wheels.

"The turnout, people coming out on the sidewalk, coming out of their homes, has been amazing," said Father Chris of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Katy.

He, along with another priest and a seminarian, were driving through the neighborhoods near their church.

It was called it "The Route of The Cross."

"People even got emotional. They were in tears when they saw the cross come by, and they threw flowers in front of the truck, flowers into the truck, as a way of showing their love for Jesus,” Father Chris said.

Good Friday marks the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. The holy day is coming at critical time.

"Our entire nation is grieving, and those in the Christian tradition are telling me that grief is taking on a new kind of significance through the lens of their tradition as they're walking through holy week together," said Elaine Howard Ecklund, who heads up Rice University's Religion and Public Life Program.

She said while congregations may be going online to keep connected, the problem is, not everyone has the resources to do that.

“If we rise to the highest form of creativity, we'll see those congregations that have higher levels of resources reaching out to help those who have less," Ecklund said.

