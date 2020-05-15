Katy ISD extends free 'Grab & Go' meal service through the summer

The district has already distributed more than 766,000 meals to school-age children in the Katy area.

KATY, Texas — Katy ISD will be extending its curbside “Grab and Go” meal service throughout the summer with some modifications to distribution sites, effective May 26.

Since March 16, Katy ISD has served 766,453 meals to kids in the Katy area to support their nutritional needs as they learn, grow and thrive year-round.

The sites at Cinco Ranch High School, Hutsell Elementary, Williams Elementary and Tompkins High School will close for meal distribution during the summer. The last meal service at these locations will be Thursday, May 21.

Katy ISD Curbside Meal Service Summer Schedule:

May 26 -29 , Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. –11:30 a.m.

Golbow Elementary

Schmalz Elementary

Sundown Elementary

Memorial Parkway Elementary

West Memorial Elementary

Mayde Creek High School

Paetow High School

Opportunity Awareness Center

June 1-30, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Golbow Elementary

Schmalz Elementary

Sundown Elementary

Memorial Parkway Elementary

West Memorial Elementary

Mayde Creek High School

Paetow High School

Opportunity Awareness Center