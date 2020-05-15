x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

coronavirus

Katy ISD extends free 'Grab & Go' meal service through the summer

The district has already distributed more than 766,000 meals to school-age children in the Katy area.

KATY, Texas — Katy ISD will be extending its curbside “Grab and Go” meal service throughout the summer with some modifications to distribution sites, effective May 26.

Since March 16, Katy ISD has served 766,453 meals to kids in the Katy area to support their nutritional needs as they learn, grow and thrive year-round. 

The sites at Cinco Ranch High School, Hutsell Elementary, Williams Elementary and Tompkins High School will close for meal distribution during the summer. The last meal service at these locations will be Thursday, May 21.

Katy ISD Curbside Meal Service Summer Schedule: 

May 26 -29, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. –11:30 a.m.

  • Golbow Elementary
  • Schmalz Elementary
  • Sundown Elementary
  • Memorial Parkway Elementary
  • West Memorial Elementary
  • Mayde Creek High School
  • Paetow High School
  • Opportunity Awareness Center 

June 1-30, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

  • Golbow Elementary
  • Schmalz Elementary
  • Sundown Elementary
  • Memorial Parkway Elementary
  • West Memorial Elementary
  • Mayde Creek High School
  • Paetow High School
  • Opportunity Awareness Center

(Thursday’s pick up will include breakfast and lunch for Friday each week.) 

RELATED: VERIFY: Is COVID-19 causing Kawasaki disease in children?

RELATED: Eviction proceedings, debt collections can resume this month, Texas Supreme Court says

RELATED: Map: Keeping track of Houston-area coronavirus cases