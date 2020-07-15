July 14 COVID-19 update: Texas sets new single-day record with 10,745 new cases

The numbers come a day after the Houston Health Department noted the positivity rate in the city reached an all-time high of 26.8%.

HOUSTON — Texas reported a new single-day record of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday with 10,745 and 87 deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Tuesday's figure is the third time in seven days that the state has reported at least 10,000 new coronavirus cases.

The state's positivity rate is 16.89%, according to the latest data from DSHS. Houston's is 26.8%, according to the latest data from the Houston Health Department.

In the Greater Houston area, 20 public health departments reported nearly 2,600 new cases on Tuesday. It’s the third time in four days that the region has added more than 2,500 new cases. The first time it hit the milestone was on Saturday.

Harris County (outside Houston) added 633 new cases, a record. With 1,025 new cases, Houston added more than 1,000 new cases for the fourth day in a row.

@TexasDSHS reports 87 new #COVID19 deaths, 10,745 new cases statewide. 10,745 is a new single-day record for the state of new #COVID cases. Again, looking at trends, it's the 3rd time in 7 days TX posted more than 10K new cases. @KHOU #KHOU11 #Texas — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) July 14, 2020

Montgomery County also posted a new single-day high of 359 cases. The previous record was 197 on July 6.

In all of June, Montgomery County Public Health reported only one day where new cases totaled more than 100 (6/30, 105). In July, MCPH reported at least 100 new cases every day except twice: July 2, (96), July 9 (92).

Of the 275,058 cases reported across Texas, 3,322 people have died from COVID-19 to date, making the death rate 1.2%, which means about 1 in every 100 people die from the virus.