Judge Hidalgo orders county officials to review COVID-19 emergency plans in case hospitals are overwhelmed

Judge Hidalgo said if current COVID-19 trends continue, Harris County could pass peak levels from the summer.

HOUSTON — On Thursday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ordered public health and emergency officials to review their contingency plans in case their hospital system is overwhelmed.

Hidalgo, whose serves as the county’s head of emergency management, said if current COVID-19 trends continue, Harris County could pass peak levels from the summer.

“What we’re seeing is 17 percent of the ICU population is COVID-positive,” said Judge Hidalgo during an interview Thursday afternoon. “The COVID-positive population is increasing, and the increase is accelerating dangerously.”

Judge Hidalgo said the limited supply of vaccines arriving mid-December won’t be enough to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed if trends continue.

“If that increase continues, then we’re gonna get to where we were in June, July, or worse, to an El Paso-type situation,” she said.

On Thursday, she ordered relevant departments to be ready in case that happens.

“Making sure we have the beds in our public hospital system, that we’re ready to increase our capacity as we did back in June, July,” Judge Hidalgo said. “That we have the tests, as many as we can have. That our emergency shelter at NRG is ready to stand up in 48-72 hours.”

Judge Hidalgo said she’s looking at all options.

Both she and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner say Governor Greg Abbott’s orders limit what actions they can enforce.

“We are not driving this car,” said Mayor Turner on Tuesday. “County judges and mayors are more like passengers.”

Mayor Turner said a citywide curfew is a possible last resort, calling it “a nuclear option."

Judge Hidalgo said Thursday that option’s also on her table but worries it’s a short-term fix.

This week, a spokesperson for Gov. Abbott said recent efforts in El Paso show the state’s plan works, while also urging Texans to follow the same safe practices from the summer.

Judge Hidalgo agrees people’s actions are a key part in slowing the spread again.