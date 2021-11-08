Judge grants injunction upholding Fort Bend County’s mask mandate, County Judge KP George says

The county judge issued the mask mandate at an emergency meeting on Aug. 11.

George tweeted that Judge J. Christian Becerra, of the 434th District Court of Texas, granted the injunction Thursday afternoon.

During the emergency meeting, George announced that he had filed a lawsuit against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, requesting a temporary restraining order for local governments to implement mask mandates.

Currently, local governments do not have the authority to issue mask mandates or stay-at-home orders.

Following the emergency meeting, a district court approved the temporary restraining order which would allow him to enforce masks for schools and county buildings.

For now, Fort Bend ISD said it's not requiring masks but strongly encourages them in school buildings.

Gov. Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement in response to similar lawsuits in San Antonio and Dallas saying the state will fight these lawsuits to protect the rights of all Texans.