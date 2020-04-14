PEARLAND, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai's wedding.

With the help of his fur babies, J.J. Watt recorded a message for Pearland Independent School District students.

Watt said the district reached out to him to see if he would record an inspirational message for their students.

Watt, as usual, delivered.

"This is a difficult time. I know some of you may be happy about this. You probably sleep until noon," Watt said. "I know some of you are probably sad. You're missing out on things like prom and graduation, some lifelong memories that you won't be able to get back."

He opened the video by explaining that he lived in Pearland and it will always be a special place for him.

"I used to live in Pearland. My first few years in the league, I lived in Pearland. I went to games at The Rig. I really enjoyed my time down there. The people are great and everyone was so nice to me and my family," Watt said.

He talked about his journey to the NFL and how he started working toward the goal years before it came true.

He explained how he chased his goals and encouraged students to start working toward their goal now, instead of waiting.

With the help of a couple of cameos from his dogs, Watt gave the students of Pearland ISD exactly what they need.

