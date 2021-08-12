Jason Isbell's request for proof of vaccination, negative COVID test for fans leads to cancellation of show in The Woodlands

Jason Isbell has upped his requirements to get into his show: present proof of a COVID vaccine or a negative PCR test.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The show did not go on Wednesday night at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion for country artist Jason Isbell.

In response to the Delta variant causing COVID-19 case numbers to surge across the country, the artist recently upped his safety requirements for his concerts, requiring fans provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the show.

Attention @JasonIsbell and @the400Unit fans. At the request of the artist, there are updated health and safety requirements for fans attending the following show:



Cain's Ballroom

August 12, 2021

Doors: 6:00PM



More Info: https://t.co/NsKq83OH5S pic.twitter.com/M8COKQHlPx — Southeastern Records (@SoutheasternRec) August 6, 2021

On Tuesday, Jerry MacDonald, president and CEO of The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, said in a statement, “The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion fully supports and commends Jason Isbell and his team for their commitment to the health of their fans, crew, band and venue staff. We are all on the same page here and we agree with what Jason Isbell would like to implement, but there is a timing issue. To implement a major change in policy such as what is requested will take more time than we have.”

The Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams show scheduled for August 11, 2021 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion has unfortunately been canceled. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. More info -> https://t.co/ia03J87vdO pic.twitter.com/N3ON8KRlrV — The Pavilion (@CWMPavilion) August 10, 2021

Isbell isn’t alone in his new safety standards. That was the deal in Chicago this month at Lollapalooza. It’s also the plan for 60,000 concert goers in New York City next month for the Global Citizen concert.

Dr. Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at UTHealth School of Public Health, says at large, busy events, with this highly contagious Delta strain, stricter safety protocols will help.

"Yes, it will certainly cut down the possibility of transmission quite a bit," Dr. Troisi said.

Dr. Troisi added she hopes to see more artists and venues follow suit.

“Absolutely. I hope so. I think they have an obligation to protect both the participants, the audience, as well as the performer," she said.