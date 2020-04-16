HOUSTON — James Harden is stepping up in a big way when it comes to helping his community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Harden teamed up with Kroger to provide a weeks' worth of groceries to 600 families for eight consecutive weeks.

Out of all the numbers Harden has racked up, this might be the most impressive feat yet.

In all, he will provide groceries for 5,000 Houston families.

The selected families will be identified by food pantries in these areas:

Alief (Southwest Houston)

Third Ward

Fifth Ward

Southeast Houston

Northwest Houston

The first donations will take place on April 16 and will continue through June 4.

“We’re proud to be partnering with James Harden on this effort to help local families in need,” said Joe Kelley, Kroger Houston division president. “We know that many families are struggling to make ends meet and keep food on the table. It’s our responsibility to do something about it.”

Harden’s contribution is made through his charitable organization, 3 The Harden Way Inc., founded with his mother, Monja Willis.

