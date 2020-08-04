HOUSTON — The decision to release some Harris County Jail inmates now rests in the hands of a federal judge.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said that if prisoners are not released, the jails face an uncontrolled outbreak.

As of Tuesday, 20 jail workers and three inmates tested positive for the virus.

More than 50 inmates are in quarantine.

On Tuesday, the county received 200 test kits for inmates.

”This is going to spread like wildfire if we don’t do something,” Hidalgo said.

All attempts to release prisoners until this point have failed.

“I’m very, very impatient and very very concerned at the time that we’re wasting right now on the jail,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo ordered Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to release 1,000 jail inmates last week, however, the release was stopped when a judge ruled the county didn’t have jurisdiction.

The ruling has been appealed.

Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt filed a letter with the court Tuesday requesting for no more prisoners to be released.

“The public doesn’t want to see a thousand burglars, thieves, identity forgers on the streets right now,” Bettencourt said. “We’ve got enough problems watching our homes, businesses, purses and wallets right now. We don’t need anymore.”

Hidalgo’s office said it is only advocating the release of inmates held on non-violent crimes.

Many law enforcement officials argue prisoners may be held in jail on non-violent crimes currently, but have violent criminal histories.

“There is a train wreck coming for Harris County,” Precinct 6 Constable Mark Hermann said. “I have never seen so many suspected criminals on our streets, ever.”

