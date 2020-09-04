HOUSTON, Texas — Food giveaways like one held by Second Servings Houston are the new normal for many furloughed or laid-off workers who are fraught with concerns thanks to coronavirus-related closures.

"How am I going to pay this bill? how am I going to pay that bill?" said laid-off restaurant worker Demarquis Galloway. "How my family’s going to eat, you know?"

Galloway is among the more than 16 million Americans who’ve recently filed for unemployment benefits.

6.6 million more filed just last week, according to newly released U.S. Department of Labor statistics.

That includes 314,000 additional claims in Texas.

"It’s been hectic, you know?" said Galloway. "Having to file for unemployment.”

Some predict the U.S. unemployment rate in April could eventually hit 15 percent -- a number last seen at the tail end of the Great Depression.

"There is no historical perspective," said Dr. Dietrich Vollrath, chairman of University of Houston Economics Dept. "This is truly and completely unprecedented.”

Vollrath said the number of jobless claims filed in the last three weeks totals more than those filed in 15 or 16 months during the recession of 2008-2009.

But unlike then, this recovery should be a lot more rapid.

"The hope here is, because this is a unique situation that’s kind of forced everybody to just stay home, when we allow everybody to go back out, we can kind of go back close to normal," Vollrath said.

Sadly though, history shows many workers will likely not bounce back since COVID-19 closures could turn permanent for some businesses.

"There are going to be businesses that aren't able to weather it," said Vollrath.

Galloway just hopes his employer isn’t one of them.

"I'm hoping that it can just pass by, so life can go back to normal," said Galloway. "I know I'm not the only one stressing behind it."

