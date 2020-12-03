HOUSTON, Texas — A lot of people are upset over the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but there is one community breathing a sigh of relief: Doctors in the Texas Medical Center.

Doctors said it was the right call and at the right time.

It’s been eight days of bull rides, concerts and congregating. An event that, just 24 hours ago, seemed full speed ahead came to an abrupt end Wednesday.

"It was time to act and make some tough decisions," Dr. Jim Versalovic said.

Versalovic, the pathologist-in-chief at Texas Children's Hospital, said things changed Tuesday when a new case in Montgomery County showed evidence that contracting the virus is no longer based on travel. There may be community spread.

“That likely means that there are others in the community that may not know that, that may be asymptomatic or may have mild symptoms," Versalovic said.

The new case is a man in his 40s, who is in fair condition at a Montgomery County hospital. All we know is on Feb. 28, he attended the Houston Rodeo BBQ Cook-off.

Now, epidemiologists said they're looking into where he was before and after the cook-off.

The Montgomery County Hospital District said that will be part of the process in confirming if it was community spread. They track where that man has been, see who he has talked to, and try to line it up with the whereabouts of other confirmed cases.

If they’ve ruled out other options, the reality is community spread, and that’s what’s got doctors on edge.

“When we have so many people gathered together, for even a great event like the livestock show and rodeo, it really knows no boundaries, and so we’ve been very concerned watching this carefully, and the report yesterday really was a game-changer," Versalovic said.

Versalovic said it is a concern that the Rodeo has been running for days, but the situation changed rapidly and it was the right call to pull the plug now.

“Action is being taken today (Wednesday), it’s the right decision and now, we’re just moving forward," Versalovic said.

Doctors hope the coronavirus is seasonal, like other viruses, and they hope that by April or May, we will see numbers fall.

