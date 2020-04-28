'It was a totally different scene than I was imagining': Houston priest offers comfort in NYC

Dr. Anthony Pham said the experience helped him put his own life in perspective.

HOUSTON — A Houston doctor just returned from three weeks in New York City and he had a unique perspective, he’s also a priest who witnessed the final moments of many patients.

“I saw on TV, the morning news, that the Governor of New York (Andrew) Cuomo was asking people around the country to come to New York for help,” Dr. Anthony Pham said.

Pham left his pain management clinic in southwest Houston and took his faith with him to New York.

“It was a totally different scene than I was imagining," he said.

Pham is a priest. He assists with mass at St. Francis De Sales, but he found himself thousands of miles from home administering last rites to patients at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.

“I was able to anoint at least 25 patients, meaning (they were) Catholic patients and all of them did not recover," Pham said.

He was on a palliative care team. Tasked with updating families on their loved ones and caring for their spiritual needs.

“It’s important for them because at the end of life in the Catholic faith it’s important to have a priest close by, it’s important to pray for them and to anoint the sick," he said.

Pham helped families Facetime their loved ones and was often there for their final goodbyes.

“It was very painful for the family and many families just lost a loved one a week before, maybe the children just lost the father and now the mother is struggling for her life," Pham said.

They were tough moments even for a faithful man. Pham said the experience helped him put his life in perspective.

“Life is very fragile, it can come and go very quickly, and (it taught me) to appreciate the relationships, the family members we have right now," he said.

He still has hope and he found purpose in making sure families know their loved ones were not alone.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna