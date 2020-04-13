ST. LOUIS — An extra $1,200 in the bank was a welcome surprise for many Americans over the weekend who weren't expecting stimulus checks until this week.

The first payments were deposited several days ahead of schedule on Friday night. By Wednesday, April 15, tens of millions of Americans will have received their checks.

The people getting theirs first are the ones who filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 and received funds through direct deposit.

People who didn’t file taxes, are very low income or are older and don't need to file will have to wait for their money. Any paper checks should go out starting early May.

Elise Gould, a senior economist with the Economic Policy Institute, said some might not see the money until mid-summer.

“There’s going to have to be a way to collect their information, and that process could take a couple months,” Gould said.

The IRS is creating a web portal where users can check the status of their stimulus payments. The site will also have a feature to enter bank account information if the IRS doesn’t already have it from a 2018 or 2019 refund. The IRS expects this to launch by Friday, April 17.

These stimulus checks are part of the $2.2 trillion dollar stimulus plan announced last month. People who make $75,000 or less will receive the full $1,200 check. That amount will phase out, capping at people making $99,000. Households will receive an additional $500 for children under 16 years old.

“These checks are a good start, they’re very important for families,” Gould said. “It means the difference between paying rent and putting food on the table.”

However, Gould warns a one-time check isn't enough to get a family through the pandemic.

“Some of the money is due to end, and end prematurely. We need to keep that relief money going through the pandemic and consider it as stimulus when we get on the other side so it can get demand up and get all these people back to producing goods and services,” she said.

Part of the CARES act will give unemployed workers $600 a week, which will provide additional relief.

