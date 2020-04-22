IRS began sending out paper checks for coronavirus stimulus money this week

Five million checks will go out every week, but how much money you make will decide exactly when you get that check.

HOUSTON — Millions have yet to receive their stimulus check, but the IRS says they’re working on it. The first round of paper checks will be mailed out this week.

The IRS says 80 million people got their stimulus check last week, but it’s estimated a total of 171 million payments will be sent out.

If you receive any of these benefits, your money is coming soon:

Social Security Retirement

Survivor or Disability Benefits (SSDI)

Railroad Retirement Benefits

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Veterans Affairs Benefits

Even if you didn't file a tax return in the last two years, the IRS says no action is needed. You will automatically receive your $1,200 payment.

Money for Social Security and Railroad Retirement Recipients will come first. And SSI recipients will receive their automatic payments in early May.

But the IRS says the VA payment schedule for compensation and pension is still being determined.

All of these recipients will get their money however they would normally receive their benefits: by direct deposit, direct express debit card or by paper check.

Speaking of paper checks, the IRS will start mailing those out this week. If they don’t have your direct deposit information, you’ll get a paper check to the last address they have on file.

If you make less than $10,000 a year, your paper check should go out before Friday. And the salary range goes up $10,000 each week.

So let’s say you make $65,000 a year. The Washington Post says your check should be mailed out the week that ends on June 5.

The IRS says weekly direct deposits and paper checks will continue until all individuals receive their rebates.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.