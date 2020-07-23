Texas confirms four cases of inflammatory illness linked to COVID-19 in children

A recent study concluded MIS-C can lead to serious and life-threatening illness in kids who were previously healthy.

Most kids who get COVID-19 only have mild symptoms.

However, in rare cases, the virus has been linked to a life-threatening illness called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.

Two recent studies are showing how its’ connected to the coronavirus. One study looked at 99 cases in New York.

The other study was done by Boston Children’s Hospital and funded by the CDC. It included 186 children in 26 states.

All the patients included tested positive for COVID-19 or its antibodies, or were in contact with someone with the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirms there have been four cases in Texas – two in the region near Houston area and two in the public health region near Dallas.

The two studies found similar results. The majority of kids diagnosed MIS-C were previously healthy. Most were boys.

Researchers in both studies found 80% of patients were admitted to intensive care. The studies also revealed MIS-C peaks several weeks after COVID-19 spikes in a community.

The Boston Children’s Hospital study found kids older than 5 years old were more likely to develop MIS-C.

Of the 186 cases they studied, four patients died who were between 10 and 16 years old. Two had underlying conditions.

The study concluded that MIS-C can lead to serious and life-threatening illness in kids who were previously healthy.

