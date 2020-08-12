Houston health experts say proper protocols have kept classroom COVID cases in check

They warn classroom case rates could rise if some students don't continue learning from home in order to keep campus capacity capped.

HOUSTON, Texas — Classrooms may be one of the safest places to be when it comes to COVID-19, as long as safety protocols are properly followed.

“Right now, what we’re seeing, at least in Harris County, is that it does seem that the in-classroom rates are fairly low,” said Dr. Maria Rivera with Harris County Public Health.

Rivera helps lead the agency’s school advisory group and told us effective protocols include mandatory face coverings, desk distancing, regular hand washing, campus disinfecting and good contact tracing.

"If all these five things are in place, then it does seem that the rates of transmission in the classroom are low.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services public school COVID dashboard showed Monday that current self-reported cases account for less than 2% of students and staff back on campuses across the state.

Rivera said the rate locally may be even lower, for now, despite what’s happening in the community.

"Cases are going up, positivity rate is going up, hospitalization rates are going up,” said Rivera.

A letter sent home to Seven Lakes High School families blamed off-campus activities like weekend parties for a recent outbreak there.

Rivera and other experts warn classroom case rates could rise if some students don't continue learning from home in order to keep campus capacity capped.

“I think that’s one thing that we’re really stressing to schools," said Rivera. "Is that now is not the time to being in more kids into the classroom.”