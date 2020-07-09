Mariachi band, husband serenade woman fighting COVID-19 in hospital

The husband brought the band to the MCH parking lot to play for his sick wife.

ODESSA, Texas — Music says what often times words cannot. On Sunday, an Odessa man used the power of music to help his wife fighting COVID-19.

Friends say Judi Ortiz was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 2nd.

Her husband brought a mariachi band to the parking lot of MCH to play for his wife. In a video shared with NewsWest 9, you can see Ortiz' husband holding his phone with his wife on FaceTime, singing along with the band.