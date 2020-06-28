Hundreds show up for free COVID-19 testing at Consulate of Mexico in Houston

Lines were stretched out for blocks with people from all different nationalities waiting to get one of the 1,000 free tests administered,

HOUSTON — Hundreds of people showed up to the Consulate of Mexico Sunday morning in cars and on foot to get tested for coronavirus.

Lines were stretched out for blocks with people from all different nationalities waiting to get one of the 1,000 free tests administered at the consulate at 4506 Caroline Street.

Consul General of Mexico Alicia Kerber-Palma said she was happy to provide this additional testing site specifically for those who are undocumented and won't go to other city and county-wide sites out of fear their information would be shared.

This site, in particular, did not ask for any background information, just a photo ID.

Kerber-Palma said her main goal was to reach the most vulnerable community.

The Consulate of Mexico has done COVID-19 testing in the past.

A United Memorial Medical Center employee said the first drive-thru testing site they conducted resulted in a 13 percent positivity rate with 47 percent of those tested being asymptomatic individuals.

Testing at the consulate is expected to last until 4:30 p.m.