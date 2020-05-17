HPD detective battling COVID-19 released from hospital

Detective Ramon “Ray” Cervantes was discharged Saturday after 45 days at the hospital. He’d been in intensive care fighting the virus since April.

HOUSTON — A detective with the Houston Police Department battling COVID-19 has been discharged from the hospital.

On April 18, Chief Art Acevedo shared Cervantes opened his eyes and was able to follow stimuli and doctor's instructions after he’d spent more than a week in grave condition.