HOUSTON — The economic fallout over coronavirus concerns grows as the Dow closed down more than 2,300 on Thursday.

It is a 10-percent loss marking the biggest single-day percentage drop in nearly 33 years.

So what should people be doing to keep their investments safe?

Luke Patterson, CEO of STA Wealth Management, said people are just trying to understand what exactly is happening.

He said the unknown is fueling the roller coaster we’re seeing on the stock market.

“I think that’s what the market doesn’t like,” Patterson said. “It doesn’t like the uncertainty of the time horizon, the duration of something like the coronavirus, the impacts it might to people’s health, and the economy overall.”

His clients are asking how coronavirus is impacting their money.

Patterson said they normally see an orderly sell-off in stocks as people invest in safe haven assets like bonds and gold.

“What’s unique over the last few days is that all of these asset classes are declining. That begins to show signs of panic and dislocation and distress. That will probably be a worse time to sell,” he said.

Patterson said people need to maintain their retirement plans.

He said, “Well I think they should continue to at least contribute to their 401K enough to get an employer match if that is offered so, continue to stay with the plan and be disciplined.”

WalletHub released quick things to do to help protect your money.

For example, ask your bank for help if you find yourself unable to make a payment.

“Many banks and credit unions have stated they are willing to offer assistance to people who face temporary financial hardship due to the coronavirus,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst.

She said banks may offer lower interest rates or waived fees.

Also, Patterson said focus on your future.

“Think about what you think this looks like in 3, 5, and 10 years from today. Not just the next 30 days or the short term. I think savings, that’s the biggest driver in many ways of your ability to build wealth,” he said.

In addition, Patterson said people should have an emergency plan in place.

And while we don’t know what the government is going to do experts say they may offer some relief or a bail out in the future which could help the stock market rebound.

