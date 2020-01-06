Do you qualify? How to apply for COVID-19 relief in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County is now taking applications for county residents needing help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county recently approved $19.5 million in funding from the federal CARES Act to support county residents.
County officials said the program is designed to help eligible residents pay their rent, mortgage and utilities from June 2020 through November 2020.
The county allocated an additional $2 million for utility assistance. Residents may apply to receive rental, mortgage and utility assistance, during all three phases of the program.
The approved funding will be implemented in three phases:
- Phase 1: June-July $6,500,000
- Phase 2: August-September $6,500,000
- Phase 3: October-November $6,500,000
Phase 1 applications will be accepted from June 1-12, 2020 or until the funds are expended, whichever comes first.
Who qualifies for help in Fort Bend County
To qualify for help:
- Must be a Fort Bend County resident
- Pre-COVID-19 household income less than 80% of the area’s average median income
- Inability to pay due to employment loss/reduction or loss of income due to economic impact of COVID-19
- Unable to pay rent after April 1, 2020
- You have not received rental assistance from any other source for the same period of time as requested from this program
- Your landlord or the mortgage company must agree to participate in the program.
What you need to apply
Applicants will need the following documents to apply:
- Completed application
- Photo ID
- Most recent utility bill
- Valid lease or mortgage statement
- Most recent pay stub
- TWC statement of benefits received
- Certification of income loss
- Late notice or eviction notice (if applicable)
