How Houston hospitals are preparing for severe weather in the midst of COVID-19

The good news is that the coronavirus patient count has gone down, giving hospital systems freedom and flexibility to respond to Tropical Storm Laura.

HOUSTON — In the Texas Medical Center, work is already being done to make sure doctors, nurses, emergency rooms and ICUs can handle Tropical Storm Laura -- IF she comes our way this week.

"All of our facilities are ready for floods and high winds so I think we're in as good shape as we can be when these things come close to the coast,” says Dr. David Callender, Memorial Hermann System President and CEO.

Callender says the hospital system is trying to discharge as many patients as possible who are well enough to go home.

This, as it deals with COVID-19.

But, he says the good news is its coronavirus patient count has gone down dramatically since its peak.

"So we're in much better shape now than we were then, and that gives us a little more freedom and flexibility in terms of how we respond to storms," says Callender.

Hospitals in the Texas Medical Center have flood gates and other protective measures. Still, while the buildings may be protected, flooding creates other issues.

“Often time they become islands, you can't get in or out because the surrounding areas are covered in water."

That's when boats and other emergency vehicles come into play.

While Memorial Hermann and other hospitals get ready for a possible storm, Callender wants us all to remember that COVID-19 is still very present.

