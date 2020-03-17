With the stock market reaching a three-year low and multiple industries several impacted by the COVID-19 precautions and closures, many are concerned about their jobs and the economy.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the White House is proposing a roughly $850 billion emergency stimulus to address the economic cost of the new coronavirus. It reportedly will aim to provide relief for small businesses and the airline industry and include a massive tax cut for wage-earners.

The Texas Workforce Commission's website now has a section on its website dedicated to the COVID-19 response:

'If your employment has been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), apply for benefits either online at any time using Unemployment Benefits Services or by calling TWC’s Tele-Center at 800-939-6631 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Central Time Mondays through Fridays.

TWC may experience an increase in call volumes and hold times on our Tele-Center phone lines. You are encouraged to use our online claim portal, Unemployment Benefits Services (UBS ), to handle your claim needs quickly. UBS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We also encourage you to sign up for Electronic Correspondence so you can receive your TWC communications online as soon as possible.

TWC will investigate why you lost your job and mail a decision explaining whether you are eligible for unemployment benefits.

Under normal circumstances, TWC requires the following to file for unemployment:

Last employer's business name and address

First and last dates (month, day and year) you worked for your last employer

Number of hours worked and pay rate if you worked this week (including Sunday)

Information related to your normal wage

Alien Registration Number (if not a U.S. citizen or national)

