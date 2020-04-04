HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department have been hit hard by the coronavirus with a growing number of positive cases among their ranks and those who need to be under quarantine.

Both departments are doing what they can to protect their first responders. That includes wear personal protective equipment.

Sgt. Robert Ruiz, Jr. of the Houston Police Department talked with KHOU 11 about what officers have to do now on a daily basis.

He said it includes constantly disinfecting patrol cars.

"We spray the seat belt, we spray all the back seat, including the wall and the interior of the door," Ruiz said.

They try to sanitize everything on the patrol units, including the door handles -- anything a human could touch.

Officers also have personal protection equipment bags which are given the every day at the start of their shift. Each bag includes masks, gloves and goggles.

Sgt. Ruiz said it’s been an adjustment, but one that’s needed.

“You want to take every precaution you can to keep yourself safe and the community you provide for," Ruiz said.

Meanwhile, Houston firefighters are also operating under new personal safety rules. Their equipment includes gloves, masks and gowns.

"I foresee that at some point, we may go to a process where we're requiring our firefighters to wear a surgical mask throughout the day, if it gets to that point," said Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena.

