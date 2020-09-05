Houston's coronavirus recovery czar on how long this 'new normal' will last

Houston's recovery czar said the time frame he is looking at for business recovery ranges from 6 months to 2 years.

HOUSTON — As Houstonians get back to their hustle, there’s still a lot of uncertainty weighing on people’s minds.

“I think the most common question is around how long this will last?” said Marvin Odum, Houston's recovery czar and former president of Shell Oil. “The time frame we are talking about in terms of business recovery ranges from 6 months to 2 years."

Odum announced at a city press conference this week 24 new free testing sites will open up around Houston by the end of May.

“I think what people have to understand, particularly as people go back to work is what spread we’re having, if any and the only way to know that is to make sure testing is available," he said.

KHOU 11 asked Odum if there's a second wave, if he thinks we will see a second shutdown.

“I do have some concern that we will learn that lesson by seeing some degree of increase. Hopefully we can force it back down with some degree of testing and contact tracing we are putting in place. It may take a wave for people to figure out, no that behavior is actually required," Odum said.

His advice for people who are out in the community this weekend is remember people can be asymptomatic. Until there's a vaccine, Odum said we all should be social distancing.

