HOUSTON — Desperate for COVID-19 tests, Houstonians are waiting hours in their cars to get one.

Private drive-through clinics are getting a lot of business with a turnaround of four days.

The lines are long but test patients say it's worth it.

Among those waiting to be tested on Tuesday was Vanderbilt University junior Sara Van Tuerenhout.

She was on a study abroad program in Spain until this past weekend.

"Friday night I thought I was going to be there until April," Van Tuerenhout said. "Then Sunday night, it was time to come home.”

Van Tuerenhout says things in Europe were getting rough, so she hopped on a plane heading for the states soon as she could.

First she had to go through customs in Detroit where they told her she would have to self-quarantine when she arrived in Houston.

When she landed in Houston there was a text message on her phone.

"Someone who was in our program said she just tested positive for (the coronavirus) and wanted to make sure we got tested as well," Van Tuerenhout said.

Her mother had heard about a private clinic offering drive-through testing on Hillcroft near the Southwest Freeway.

The testing process is detailed on the My Family Doctor clinic’s website.

First, you fill out a questionnaire and pay $25 for a consultation with a doctor.

Then the doctor decides if you should get a test.

If the doctor determines you can get a test, you pay $150.

Nasal swabs are collected and the test is sent off to a lab.

The clinic only accepts cash; however, its website says it will try to bill your insurance.

Van Tuerenhout’s insurance covered the entire cost of the visit and test.

Just around the corner more private clinics have started to pop up.

The wait in the car was worth it for Van Tuerenhout, even if it turns out to be just for her own peace of mind.

“I am asymptomatic, which is hopeful, but she was as well, so we just have to wait for the results in the next four days," Van Tuerenhout.

KHOU 11 has been told by officials the local health departments are still trying figure out how to implement the free drive-through test sites.

Officials have not said exactly when those will be ready for the public.

