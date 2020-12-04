Houstonians adapt to new way of celebrating Easter Sunday

Its Easter Sunday and Christians are celebrating. Some have moved their park celebrations indoors and their church services online.

HOUSTON — It's Easter Sunday and many have moved their yearly park celebrations indoors. Churches are not filled with families wearing pastels, but Christians are still celebrating.

“No procession from outside with Easter fire like normal into to the church. It’s all this streaming. I almost want to say 'that is a wrap,'” Father Victor Perez of St. Joseph Catholic Church said.

Perez is one of many religious leaders who have moved their services online this holiday.

“It’s dramatically changed them. Last night is our biggest mass the whole year where we baptize adults confirm them, bring them into the church. We had to cut out huge portions of the mass so we could stream it online,” Perez said.

And others have opted for a different version. The Kingsland Baptist Church in Katy decided to celebrate with a drive-in service, placing more than four screens onsite.

“People are abiding by staying in their cars, and it's good to see them as they drive by. It's been a long time since we have seen our church family,” Executive Pastor Todd Pendergrass said.

Over at Lakewood, they’ve been streaming their services for years. And on Easter Sunday, they had a little help from superstar Mariah Carey honoring our heroes. Tyler Perry had a special message for everyone.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Police Chief Art Acevedo and Fire Chief Sam Pena also joined in the celebration.

In the end, every church shared the same message with everyone.

"Through the darkness. There is dawn, there is new life,” Perez said.

A message of hope that in the end, we will all rise above this.

“We are not in this alone, we know He is helping through this,” Peña said.