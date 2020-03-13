HOUSTON — Houston Zoo will be closing its doors for the next three weeks due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The zoo will be closed to the public starting March 13 at 7 p.m. and will not reopen until April 3, officials said in a statement Friday.

The animals are doing well, and the zoo staff will continue to work with the animals throughout the closure, the statement said.

They understand the zoo is more than an up-close wildlife experience but also a popular gathering place for friends and family. Still, the organization feels the decision is in the best interest of its visitors, staff and the animals that live there.

“The Houston Zoo connects communities with animals to inspire action to save wildlife. We recognize that visiting the Zoo is much more than experiencing wildlife up close, but is also an opportunity to enjoy the wonder of the natural world with family and friends. We have been closely monitoring the constantly evolving situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and we feel it is our responsibility to do what we can to help reduce the rapid spread of COVID-19," the staff said.

