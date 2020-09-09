Gov. Abbott hinted through a tweet last week that reopening plans may be in the works for the state, but Houston's mayor is urging caution.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to provide a briefing on the coronavirus and the city overall at a 3 p.m. press conference on Wednesday.

Editor's note: the video in this story is from Sept. 1 and reports on Gov. Abbott's comments about the possible further reopening of Texas

Part of today's briefing will include the announcement of "plans for restarting limited special events in Houston on a limited basis," the city stated in a morning press release.

Officials from the public health office and the Mayor's Office of Special Events will also be at Wednesday's briefing, which will be streamed live on KHOU.com and our mobile app.

Today's announcement is not expected to be a "return to normal" for the city, however, as it was just last week the mayor urged caution in response to Governor Greg Abbott's tweet about further reopening plans for the state.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hinted through a tweet last week that reopening plans may be in the works for the state. He said there will be no more lockdowns and hopes to share the next steps sometime soon.

At the same time, some other local leaders are making the case for a full reopening. Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough said, "When is this madness going to end" in a Facebook video that went viral last week.

It garnered more than 6,000 shares and nearly 2,000 comments.

"We're not going to survive the destruction of our economy," he said.