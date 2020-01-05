Houston strip club vows to open at midnight as 'restaurant with entertainment'

HOUSTON — A Houston strip club said it's opening its doors Thursday night.
Club ONYX, which is off Richmond Avenue near Chimney Rock Road, posted the announcement to social media.
Seating will be limited, according to the club's post. Sanitation stations will be set up inside, social distancing guidelines will be followed and no parties of more than six people will be allowed to be booked, the post read.
Here's the announcement:
"Club Onyx Houston is happy to announce that we will be opening our doors Thursday at 12 midnight as a restaurant with entertainment. Seating will be limited as we will be following state guidelines and health recommendations of social distancing. We will have sanitary stations set up with hand sanitizer and all staff will be practicing the strictest sanitary guidelines. Please make reservations online ASAP and no parties over 6 people can be booked."
Earlier Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said bars, gyms, public swimming pools, interactive amusement venues, like bowling alleys or arcades, massage establishments, tattoo and piercing studios and cosmetology salons should remain closed.
