Mayor Turner to give update on small business economic relief program | Live stream at 3 p.m.

The relief program for small businesses in Houston launched today. The money can cover things like rent, payroll, PPE and marketing.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner is scheduled to hold a press conference this afternoon the first day of the small business economic relief application process.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The mayor is expected to also give an update on the COVID-19 response.

The mayor will be joined by Dr. David Persse, local health authority for the city of Houston, Fire Chief Sam Pena and possibly Police Chief Art Acevedo.

The BakerRipley COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program and small business economic relief program launched Monday.

For qualifications and how the program works, click here. Tenants can begin applying on Aug. 24.

