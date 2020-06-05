Houston salons prepare for Friday's reopening

The rules on how to reopen came out Wednesday, and some salons say that’s not enough time.

HOUSTON — Just a week after restaurants were allowed to open under new guidelines, Governor Greg Abbott is giving salons and barbershops permission to do so as well this Friday.

This news came much earlier than expected.

Bella Rinova Salon will look a little different when they reopen. Plastic shields now hang in reception and sit at every station.

“At every nail table, there’s going to be a clear shield between the guest and the service provider," owner Lynnette Davis said.

While the news from Governor Abbott to reopen Friday was unexpected, Davis said it was a nice surprise.

“I really didn’t expect him to tell us any date. So yes, it was exciting," Davis said.

But the rules on how to reopen came out Wednesday, and some salons say that’s not enough time.

“There’s quite a few who are saying they might just postpone until Tuesday, but they are all trying to get ready," Davis said.

Salons must have six feet of distance between work stations. Employees must be screened before coming into work. Stylists should wear gloves when possible and use disposable supplies.

“He also recommends the disposable towels, and I actually have one right here. They’re quite nice and soft and a little larger than the hair towels we currently use," Davis said.

If you’re a customer, Davis said you’ll be asked to wear a face mask and wash or sanitize your hands upon entering the salon and after the payment process.

And walk-in customers should wait in your car until called by the salon to come in.

She said they’ve already spent a couple thousand dollars getting ready to reopen, but for the customer to feel comfortable, she said it’s worth it.

“Sanitation is not new to our industry, it’s part of our licensing," Davis said. "We are probably one of the safest places, considering malls are open, restaurants, movie theaters, that they could go to.”

