HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houston Rockets staff members gave back to a community that is on the front lines in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The staff members distributed Easter meals to workers at Memorial Hermann hospitals in the Heights and Katy.

The meals were prepared and donated by owner Tilman Fertitta's local establishments, The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston and La Griglia restaurant.

