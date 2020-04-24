Houston retailers welcome back customers with curbside pickup, other services

Texas retailers, including some local malls, kicked off 'retail-to-go' services Friday. But will it be enough to revitalize business?

HOUSTON — Friday was an important day for retailers across Texas.

Many re-opened under Gov. Greg Abbott’s “Retail-To-Go” model, which allows for them resume operations but with restrictions similar to what restaurants are limited to.

Some malls in Houston have started curbside pickup, including Memorial City Mall, where about a dozen retailers are taking part in its new curbside service.

Pandora Jewelry manager Adriana Waer was thrilled to be getting business again.

“It’s very exciting," she said. "As soon as we started sending out the emails for our customers to order online for curbside pickup, we started getting responses immediately."

The service includes standard pickup, in which the orders will be placed in the customer's backseat or trunk, as well as a new locker service provided through Uno Delivery.

Once you order something by phone or online, you’re sent a text with the code for the locker. Then you simply grab your merchandise without having to get near anyone.

“With this, there's absolutely no contact and there's security cameras. It’s very well-lit and Memorial City has 24 hour security guards, so it’s a very safe process," Uno Delivery Co-founder Tyson Shields said..

Meanwhile, small shop owners away from the malls see the new shopping model as a “make or break” time.

Forth and Nomad is a shop in the Heights that sells everything from candles to clothing.

It’s re-opening Friday, but owner Andy Sommer still wants more clear direction from the governor.

“Even though ‘Retail-To-Go’ is a great thing, I have a lot of friends that, it’s not the best thing for their business, there's not a whole lot of businesses that can adapt to that very easily," Sommer said.