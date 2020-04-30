These are restaurants in the Houston area opening for dine-in today

As the state reopens, so will a lot of Houston-area restaurants.

HOUSTON — With Governor Abbott's executive order, businesses are opening back up, with safety in mind. Below is a list of restaurants that have told us what they're doing to open back up safely.

Let us know what your business is doing by filling out the form at the bottom of this page.

Includes: Babin’s Seafood, Bloom & Bee, Bouchee Patisserie, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Brickhouse Tavern + Tap, Brenner’s on the Bayou, Brenner’s Steakhouse, Cadillac Bar, Chick-fil-a Express in Galveston, Craft F&B, Del, Frisco’s Double Eagle, Del Frisco’s Grille, Downtown Houston and Kemah Aquariums (No amusement rides), Fish Tales, Fisherman’s Wharf, Flying Dutchman, Grotto, Grotto Downtown, Houlihan’s, IHOP in Galveston, Joe’s Crab Shack, Kemah Boardwalk (No amusement rides), La Griglia, Landry’s Seafood House, Mastro’s Steakhouse, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Morton’s Grille, McCormick & Schmick’s, The Oceanaire Seafood Room, The Palm, Pizza Oven, Rainforest Café, San Luis Steakhouse, Saltgrass Steak House, Sweet Scoops in Kemah, Vic & Anthony’s, Willie G’s

Employee Screenings & Health Practices- We will be screening our employees daily. If they have a temperature exceeding 100 degrees or are experiencing flu like symptoms, they will be required to stay home until they are symptom free, without the use of medication, for 72 hours and satisfy all CDC requirements prior to returning to work. We will allow our staff to wear face masks and or at the request of the guest and practice enhanced measures such as frequent hand washing and sanitizing.

We will be screening our employees daily. If they have a temperature exceeding 100 degrees or are experiencing flu like symptoms, they will be required to stay home until they are symptom free, without the use of medication, for 72 hours and satisfy all CDC requirements prior to returning to work. We will allow our staff to wear face masks and or at the request of the guest and practice enhanced measures such as frequent hand washing and sanitizing. Social Distancing - Necessary steps will be taken to ensure that we are encouraging social distancing including spacing seated tables as required by each state. Signage will be posted in each location to further encourage these practices in the entry area as well as restrooms. Temporary high traffic areas such as playgrounds will be closed where applicable.

Necessary steps will be taken to ensure that we are encouraging social distancing including spacing seated tables as required by each state. Signage will be posted in each location to further encourage these practices in the entry area as well as restrooms. Temporary high traffic areas such as playgrounds will be closed where applicable. Enhanced Sanitizing and Disinfecting - All areas of the property will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized daily. In addition, we will continue to regularly cleaned and sanitized high touchpoint areas including door handles, chairs, tables, restrooms, handrails, etc.

All areas of the property will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized daily. In addition, we will continue to regularly cleaned and sanitized high touchpoint areas including door handles, chairs, tables, restrooms, handrails, etc. Dining Enhancements - Restaurants will offer disposable menus and no-touch menu options to our diners. Additional sanitization steps will be implemented for condiments and utensils. Hand sanitization will be provided for guests at the entry of each location.

1836 Polk St Houston, Texas 77003

“Butler Service” – someone will be opening doors at entry-ways with gloves and a mask

All staff members will be required to wear gloves and a mask

Digital Ordering Platform – table tent on all tables with a scannable QR code that leads you to The Rustic’s online ordering platform. You can also choose to pay through this platform for contact-less payment

Will only seat tables 6 feet apart from each other and will not allow more than 6 people per table

191 Heights Blvd, Houston, Texas 77007

(832) 831-9820

Hours: Tues-Sat 4pm - 10pm

Following required safety guidelines

Accepting reservations through OpenTable

2300 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098

713-722-6899

Offering curbside pickup between 11am and 8pm daily. Free delivery within a 5-mile radius.

Customers not required to wear masks but employees will

Dine-in available at 25% occupancy

Customers will wait outside until a table is available once occupancy is reached

Accepting and prefer reservations

5161 San Felipe, Suite 390, Houston 77056

713-623-6100

414 W. Gray St.

713-522 8898

Employees to wear face coverings

Employees monitored for illnesses

Social distancing set up in restaurant

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Customers can wait in vehicles

Online/phone ordering

6938 Wilcrest Dr. Houston TX 77072

281-495-8881

Offering takeout and delivery

Hours: Mon-Fri: 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM Sat-Sun: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Monday-Sunday 12PM-10PM

Each employee have to get their temperatures measured before work. Anyone suspected of being sick is sent home.

Separated \restaurant into a section for take out and delivery pickup, and a separate section for ordering; encouraged people to place their orders over the phone before arriving.

Not opening for dine in on May 1

Employees working now are wearing face masks and gloves; several hand sanitizers around the restaurant for customers who are paying for take out or picking up food.

Require customers to wear face covering if they're coming in

Frequent hand-washes and sanitation of of all surfaces touched by customers and employees.

Frequent hand-washes and sanitation of of all surfaces touched by customers and employees. Will notify customers of possible COVID-19 exposure

1919 N Shepherd Drive Houston, TX 77008

Service: Outside and inside seating and pick up

Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (7 days a week)

Safety measures in place

Taking employee temperature at start of shift

No more than ten customers inside at a time. Social distances marked on floor and large sneeze guard at register

Require employees to wear face coverings

Advanced sanitizing procedures in place

Hands-free food and washrooms with many hand sanitizers

9755 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024

713-467-9336

Dine-in, Curbside pickup

No reservations

Employees will wear masks and gloves

3 locations: 1706 Westheimer, 449 W19th Street and 2278 W Holcombe Blvd

713-529-3535

Business set up for social distancing

Employees required to wear facial coverings

Employees screened for illnesses

Advanced sanitizing processes

Will inform about possible COVID cases/exposure

Customers can wait in vehicle

Online/phone ordering available

2220 Bevis St., Houston 77008

713-360-0222

Employees wear face coverings

Social distancing inside

Online/phone ordering

Hand sanitizer station located at the front entrance.

Tables inside and on the patio are 6' apart.

Disposable condiments and napkins are being used

Offering curbside if guests requests

Offer growlers of beer and retail wine.

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Ste D100, Katy, TX 77494

Curbside pickup and delivery, limited patio seating

281-395-7555

Monday - Saturday: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Employees will monitor employees and take temperatures

Tables will be six feet apart

Contactless payments

One guest at a time in restrooms.

Limited patio seating, not opening inside dining room

Employees wear face coverings

Customers must wear face covering to use inside restroom

15377 Memorial Drive Unit 122, Houston 77079

832-243-6436

Hours: M-W 11am -10pm, Th-Sat 11am - 10:30pm, Sun 10am - 10pm, Brunch Sat-Sun 10am - 3pm

Employees monitored for illnesses

Social distancing in store

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Customers can wait in vehicles

Will inform about possible COVID exposure/cases

Online/phone ordering

419 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002

713-229-8181

Dine-in and to-go

Employees will be wearing gloves and masks

Employees will be monitored for illnesses

Tables six feet apart

Still doing to-go including alcohol to-go

6444 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77057

713-780-0410

Curbside pickup and delivery and Dine in

Hours: Sun-Thursday 11am- 10pm Saturday and Sunday 11am-11:00pm

Monitor employees for illnesses

Open for Dine in by reservation only and 1.5 hrs max at tables

Serving by time slot to maintain social distancing

Advanced sanitizing procedures in place

Will notify customers of possible COVID case/exposure

5757 Westheimer Rd, Ste 105, Houston 77057

713-706-4442

Hours: 8am to 5pm

Business set up for social distancing

Employees required to wear facial coverings

Employees screened for illnesses

Advanced sanitizing processes

Will inform about possible COVID cases/exposure

2203 Clinton Dr. Galena Park 77547

713-671-0808

Hours: M-Sa, 10am-8pm

Employees monitored for illnessesSocial distancing guidelines set up

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Customers can wait in vehicle.

Will inform customers of possible COVID exposure/cases

Online/phone ordering

12343 Murphy Rd E, Stafford TX 77477

(281) 879 - 1203

Business hours: 11AM - 2:30PM

Check temperature of employees, wear gloves and mask

Employees stand 6 feet away, no seating, just pick-up and take-out

Customers not allowed to eat inside

Employees required to wear face coverings

Will refuse customers who don't wear face coverings A

A dvanced sanitizing procedures in place

Will notify public of COVID-19 cases

318 Tuam St, Houston 77006

713-528-0198

Before opening, entire staff will be fully trained on hygiene and proper use of masks and gloves.

Entire staff will have gloves and mask on

Every morning employees will be screened for illness

Hand sanitizers stands will be placed on all different parts of the restaurant

Using disposable menus

Condiments served in disposable sauce cups.

Seating is spread out

Tables and chairs will be disinfected after each use.

Stopped cafeteria program to ensure safety of customers.

Online/phone ordering available.

3645 Cypress Creek Parkway, STE 368 Houston 77068

281-891-3383

Employees to wear face coverings

Employees monitored for illnesses

Social distancing set up in restaurant

Advanced sanitizing procedures

Customers can wait in vehicles

Online/phone ordering

8338 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S. Suite 168

832-295-3922

Employees wear face coverings

Employees screened for illnesses

Advanced sanitation processes in place

Social distancing measures in place

4711 Louetta Rd Suite #101, Spring 77388

713-389-5555

Employees wear face coverings

Employees screened for illnesses

Advanced sanitation processes in place

Social distancing measures in place

Customers can wait in vehicle

Online/phone ordering

2430 Airline Dr. Houston 77009

713-868-2060

Employees wear face coverings

Employees screened for illnesses

Advanced sanitation processes in place

Social distancing measures in place

Customers can wait in vehicles

Will inform customers about possible COVID exposure/cases

1180 Uptown Park Blvd Houston 77056

346-299-5775

Recording the temperature of all employees prior to entering the building. Any employee with a temperature above 100.0 will be sent home to seek medical attention.

Implementing proper social distancing protocols, including maintaining 25% occupancy, tables being sat at least 6 feet

apart, and no more than 6 people at a table.

Regular sanitation of high-touch surfaces.

All employees will be wearing face masks and gloves.

16734 Champion Forest Dr., Spring 77379

832-755-9992

Social distancing in business

Customers can wait in vehicles

Advanced sanitizing procedures

The Woodlands Waterway

832-839-5436

Employees wear face coverings

Employees screened for illnesses

Advanced sanitation processes in place

Social distancing measures in place

Will inform about possible COVID exposure/cases

Online.phone ordering

1201 Lamar, Houston, TX 77010

713-739-8352

Employees wear face coverings

Employees screened for illnesses

Advanced sanitation processes in place

Social distancing measures in place

Online.phone ordering

1600 McKinney St, Houston TX 77010

713-337-7320

Hours: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday thru Monday

Takeout and delivery and dine in and DG Park dining options

Employees will have regular wellness checks

Staggering tables and chairs for social distancing

Maintain 25 percent occupancy

Employees required to wear face coverings

Practice any advanced sanitizing procedures?

Will inform customers if there's been a COVID case

4590 Kingwood Drive City

281-360-7797

Employees required to wear facial covering

Social distancing in business

Customers can wait in vehicles

Will inform customers about possible exposire/cases

Online/phone ordering

Dine-in by reservation only