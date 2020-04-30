These are restaurants in the Houston area opening for dine-in today

HOUSTON — With Governor Abbott's executive order, businesses are opening back up, with safety in mind. Below is a list of restaurants that have told us what they're doing to open back up safely.
Includes: Babin’s Seafood, Bloom & Bee, Bouchee Patisserie, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Brickhouse Tavern + Tap, Brenner’s on the Bayou, Brenner’s Steakhouse, Cadillac Bar, Chick-fil-a Express in Galveston, Craft F&B, Del, Frisco’s Double Eagle, Del Frisco’s Grille, Downtown Houston and Kemah Aquariums (No amusement rides), Fish Tales, Fisherman’s Wharf, Flying Dutchman, Grotto, Grotto Downtown, Houlihan’s, IHOP in Galveston, Joe’s Crab Shack, Kemah Boardwalk (No amusement rides), La Griglia, Landry’s Seafood House, Mastro’s Steakhouse, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Morton’s Grille, McCormick & Schmick’s, The Oceanaire Seafood Room, The Palm, Pizza Oven, Rainforest Café, San Luis Steakhouse, Saltgrass Steak House, Sweet Scoops in Kemah, Vic & Anthony’s, Willie G’s
- Employee Screenings & Health Practices- We will be screening our employees daily. If they have a temperature exceeding 100 degrees or are experiencing flu like symptoms, they will be required to stay home until they are symptom free, without the use of medication, for 72 hours and satisfy all CDC requirements prior to returning to work. We will allow our staff to wear face masks and or at the request of the guest and practice enhanced measures such as frequent hand washing and sanitizing.
- Social Distancing - Necessary steps will be taken to ensure that we are encouraging social distancing including spacing seated tables as required by each state. Signage will be posted in each location to further encourage these practices in the entry area as well as restrooms. Temporary high traffic areas such as playgrounds will be closed where applicable.
- Enhanced Sanitizing and Disinfecting - All areas of the property will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized daily. In addition, we will continue to regularly cleaned and sanitized high touchpoint areas including door handles, chairs, tables, restrooms, handrails, etc.
- Dining Enhancements - Restaurants will offer disposable menus and no-touch menu options to our diners. Additional sanitization steps will be implemented for condiments and utensils. Hand sanitization will be provided for guests at the entry of each location.
1836 Polk St Houston, Texas 77003
- “Butler Service” – someone will be opening doors at entry-ways with gloves and a mask
- All staff members will be required to wear gloves and a mask
- Digital Ordering Platform – table tent on all tables with a scannable QR code that leads you to The Rustic’s online ordering platform. You can also choose to pay through this platform for contact-less payment
- Will only seat tables 6 feet apart from each other and will not allow more than 6 people per table
191 Heights Blvd, Houston, Texas 77007
(832) 831-9820
Hours: Tues-Sat 4pm - 10pm
- Following required safety guidelines
- Accepting reservations through OpenTable
2300 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
713-722-6899
Offering curbside pickup between 11am and 8pm daily. Free delivery within a 5-mile radius.
- Customers not required to wear masks but employees will
- Dine-in available at 25% occupancy
- Customers will wait outside until a table is available once occupancy is reached
- Accepting and prefer reservations
5161 San Felipe, Suite 390, Houston 77056
713-623-6100
414 W. Gray St.
713-522 8898
- Employees to wear face coverings
- Employees monitored for illnesses
- Social distancing set up in restaurant
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Customers can wait in vehicles
- Online/phone ordering
6938 Wilcrest Dr. Houston TX 77072
281-495-8881
Offering takeout and delivery
Hours: Mon-Fri: 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM Sat-Sun: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Monday-Sunday 12PM-10PM
- Each employee have to get their temperatures measured before work. Anyone suspected of being sick is sent home.
- Separated \restaurant into a section for take out and delivery pickup, and a separate section for ordering; encouraged people to place their orders over the phone before arriving.
- Not opening for dine in on May 1
- Employees working now are wearing face masks and gloves; several hand sanitizers around the restaurant for customers who are paying for take out or picking up food.
- Require customers to wear face covering if they're coming in
- Frequent hand-washes and sanitation of of all surfaces touched by customers and employees.
- Will notify customers of possible COVID-19 exposure
1919 N Shepherd Drive Houston, TX 77008
Service: Outside and inside seating and pick up
Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (7 days a week)
Safety measures in place
- Taking employee temperature at start of shift
- No more than ten customers inside at a time. Social distances marked on floor and large sneeze guard at register
- Require employees to wear face coverings
- Advanced sanitizing procedures in place
- Hands-free food and washrooms with many hand sanitizers
9755 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024
713-467-9336
- Dine-in, Curbside pickup
- No reservations
- Employees will wear masks and gloves
3 locations: 1706 Westheimer, 449 W19th Street and 2278 W Holcombe Blvd
713-529-3535
- Business set up for social distancing
- Employees required to wear facial coverings
- Employees screened for illnesses
- Advanced sanitizing processes
- Will inform about possible COVID cases/exposure
- Customers can wait in vehicle
- Online/phone ordering available
2220 Bevis St., Houston 77008
713-360-0222
- Employees wear face coverings
- Social distancing inside
- Online/phone ordering
- Hand sanitizer station located at the front entrance.
- Tables inside and on the patio are 6' apart.
- Disposable condiments and napkins are being used
- Offering curbside if guests requests
- Offer growlers of beer and retail wine.
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Ste D100, Katy, TX 77494
Curbside pickup and delivery, limited patio seating
281-395-7555
Monday - Saturday: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Employees will monitor employees and take temperatures
- Tables will be six feet apart
- Contactless payments
- One guest at a time in restrooms.
- Limited patio seating, not opening inside dining room
- Employees wear face coverings
- Customers must wear face covering to use inside restroom
15377 Memorial Drive Unit 122, Houston 77079
832-243-6436
Hours: M-W 11am -10pm, Th-Sat 11am - 10:30pm, Sun 10am - 10pm, Brunch Sat-Sun 10am - 3pm
- Employees monitored for illnesses
- Social distancing in store
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Customers can wait in vehicles
- Will inform about possible COVID exposure/cases
- Online/phone ordering
419 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002
713-229-8181
Dine-in and to-go
- Employees will be wearing gloves and masks
- Employees will be monitored for illnesses
- Tables six feet apart
- Still doing to-go including alcohol to-go
6444 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77057
713-780-0410
Curbside pickup and delivery and Dine in
Hours: Sun-Thursday 11am- 10pm Saturday and Sunday 11am-11:00pm
- Monitor employees for illnesses
- Open for Dine in by reservation only and 1.5 hrs max at tables
- Serving by time slot to maintain social distancing
- Advanced sanitizing procedures in place
- Will notify customers of possible COVID case/exposure
5757 Westheimer Rd, Ste 105, Houston 77057
713-706-4442
Hours: 8am to 5pm
- Business set up for social distancing
- Employees required to wear facial coverings
- Employees screened for illnesses
- Advanced sanitizing processes
- Will inform about possible COVID cases/exposure
2203 Clinton Dr. Galena Park 77547
713-671-0808
Hours: M-Sa, 10am-8pm
- Employees monitored for illnessesSocial distancing guidelines set up
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Customers can wait in vehicle.
- Will inform customers of possible COVID exposure/cases
- Online/phone ordering
12343 Murphy Rd E, Stafford TX 77477
(281) 879 - 1203
Business hours: 11AM - 2:30PM
- Check temperature of employees, wear gloves and mask
- Employees stand 6 feet away, no seating, just pick-up and take-out
- Customers not allowed to eat inside
- Employees required to wear face coverings
- Will refuse customers who don't wear face coverings A
- Advanced sanitizing procedures in place
- Will notify public of COVID-19 cases
318 Tuam St, Houston 77006
713-528-0198
- Before opening, entire staff will be fully trained on hygiene and proper use of masks and gloves.
- Entire staff will have gloves and mask on
- Every morning employees will be screened for illness
- Hand sanitizers stands will be placed on all different parts of the restaurant
- Using disposable menus
- Condiments served in disposable sauce cups.
- Seating is spread out
- Tables and chairs will be disinfected after each use.
- Stopped cafeteria program to ensure safety of customers.
- Online/phone ordering available.
3645 Cypress Creek Parkway, STE 368 Houston 77068
281-891-3383
- Employees to wear face coverings
- Employees monitored for illnesses
- Social distancing set up in restaurant
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Customers can wait in vehicles
- Online/phone ordering
8338 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S. Suite 168
832-295-3922
- Employees wear face coverings
- Employees screened for illnesses
- Advanced sanitation processes in place
- Social distancing measures in place
4711 Louetta Rd Suite #101, Spring 77388
713-389-5555
- Employees wear face coverings
- Employees screened for illnesses
- Advanced sanitation processes in place
- Social distancing measures in place
- Customers can wait in vehicle
- Online/phone ordering
2430 Airline Dr. Houston 77009
713-868-2060
- Employees wear face coverings
- Employees screened for illnesses
- Advanced sanitation processes in place
- Social distancing measures in place
- Customers can wait in vehicles
- Will inform customers about possible COVID exposure/cases
1180 Uptown Park Blvd Houston 77056
346-299-5775
- Recording the temperature of all employees prior to entering the building. Any employee with a temperature above 100.0 will be sent home to seek medical attention.
- Implementing proper social distancing protocols, including maintaining 25% occupancy, tables being sat at least 6 feet
- apart, and no more than 6 people at a table.
- Regular sanitation of high-touch surfaces.
- All employees will be wearing face masks and gloves.
16734 Champion Forest Dr., Spring 77379
832-755-9992
- Social distancing in business
- Customers can wait in vehicles
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
The Woodlands Waterway
832-839-5436
- Employees wear face coverings
- Employees screened for illnesses
- Advanced sanitation processes in place
- Social distancing measures in place
- Will inform about possible COVID exposure/cases
- Online.phone ordering
1201 Lamar, Houston, TX 77010
713-739-8352
- Employees wear face coverings
- Employees screened for illnesses
- Advanced sanitation processes in place
- Social distancing measures in place
- Online.phone ordering
1600 McKinney St, Houston TX 77010
713-337-7320
Hours: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday thru Monday
Takeout and delivery and dine in and DG Park dining options
Employees will have regular wellness checks
- Staggering tables and chairs for social distancing
- Maintain 25 percent occupancy
- Employees required to wear face coverings
- Practice any advanced sanitizing procedures?
- Will inform customers if there's been a COVID case
4590 Kingwood Drive City
281-360-7797
- Employees required to wear facial covering
- Social distancing in business
- Customers can wait in vehicles
- Will inform customers about possible exposire/cases
- Online/phone ordering
- Dine-in by reservation only