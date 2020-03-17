HOUSTON — Restaurants in Houston and Harris County have been told they can't allow dining in their restaurants for the next 15 days, so they are trying to adapt and stay in business.

Near the Heights, on Washington Avenue, Truth BBQ is taking orders online, by phone or in person, but all the orders are to-go.

Tuesday’s lunch crowd was down to a trickle. They were allowing no more than 10 customers in the building at a time.

With the lack of business, employees have had their hours cut.

We asked owner, Leonard Botello what he was telling his employees.

"That we’re a family and we’re gonna make it through,” Botello said.

Customers said they’re trying to help.

"You worry about the employees, you worry about them being able to have food, it’s just sad, very sad right now,” Gavin Lohman said.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.