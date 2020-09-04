Houston Arts Alliance has started a special fund to support local artists who may be out of work or otherwise in dire need of financial help due to the coronavirus crisis.

The coalition announced Monday its accepting applications and seeking donations. Approved applicants will receive a grant of up to $1,000 to supplement lost wages, according to a release.

Organizers said this money will serve as a bridge to public assistance options by helping these individuals with critical needs like food, rent and medical expenses for the time being.

The relief fund is available to Greater Houston area artists and arts workers such as arts nonprofit employees, gallerists and so on.

The Houston Arts Alliance Board of Directors seeded the fund with initial donations and their goal is to collect $100,000.

>> You can apply for aid here.

>> Donations are being accepted here.

Providing immediate assistance for basic needs will help triage massive losses while the organization coordinates non-profits and other resources for long-term needs, the collation said.

The following organizations are members of the coalition:

City of Houston's Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs

Dance Source Houston

East End Cultural District

5th Ward Cultural Arts District

Fresh Arts/Arts District Houston

Galveston Historical Foundation

Houston Arts Alliance

Houston First Corporation

Houston Museum District

Mid-America Arts Alliance's Engage Houston

Midtown Cultural District

Theater District Houston

University of Houston - Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts

OTHER CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES