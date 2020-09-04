Houston Arts Alliance has started a special fund to support local artists who may be out of work or otherwise in dire need of financial help due to the coronavirus crisis.
The coalition announced Monday its accepting applications and seeking donations. Approved applicants will receive a grant of up to $1,000 to supplement lost wages, according to a release.
Organizers said this money will serve as a bridge to public assistance options by helping these individuals with critical needs like food, rent and medical expenses for the time being.
The relief fund is available to Greater Houston area artists and arts workers such as arts nonprofit employees, gallerists and so on.
The Houston Arts Alliance Board of Directors seeded the fund with initial donations and their goal is to collect $100,000.
>> You can apply for aid here.
>> Donations are being accepted here.
Providing immediate assistance for basic needs will help triage massive losses while the organization coordinates non-profits and other resources for long-term needs, the collation said.
The following organizations are members of the coalition:
- City of Houston's Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs
- Dance Source Houston
- East End Cultural District
- 5th Ward Cultural Arts District
- Fresh Arts/Arts District Houston
- Galveston Historical Foundation
- Houston Arts Alliance
- Houston First Corporation
- Houston Museum District
- Mid-America Arts Alliance's Engage Houston
- Midtown Cultural District
- Theater District Houston
- University of Houston - Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts
OTHER CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES
- Texas is giving you a break on renewing your registration
- 'Hectic' | It's been another unprecedented week for jobless claims as many hope for rapid recovery
- Galveston County woman among 2 positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in Austin area
- VERIFY: Conspiracy that COVID-19 deaths are being inflated doesn't add up
- FEMA waiving rent in temporary housing through July 1