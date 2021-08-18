City of Houston reports record number of daily new COVID cases

One day after the Greater Houston area reported a record number of COVID hospitalizations, the Houston Health Department reported the most new cases in a single day.

HOUSTON — A day after the Greater Houston area set a high mark for COVID-19 hospitalizations with 3,088, the Houston Health Department reported more than 4,300 new COVID cases on Wednesday, the most it has ever reported in a single day.

The previous high reported by the Houston Health Department in a single day was 2,761 new cases on Aug. 4.

Wednesday's total included 4,344 cases dated within the past 14 days that were not included in previous updates, 956 additional backlog cases and the removal of 81 duplicates, HHD said in a tweet.

The city also reported 11 new deaths, bringing Houston's total to 3,021 people who have died from COVID.

Hospitals in the Texas Medical Center reported Monday that 100 percent of their regular ICU beds were full. They have a phase 2 plan that turns medical and surgical beds into ICU beds. But with the nursing shortage, there’s no guarantee they can staff them. Those were 83 percent full on Monday.

The state says vaccinations are up, and 67 percent of Texans -- over 15.8 million people -- age 12 and up have had a least one vaccination. Nearly 55 percent, or 13.1 million, are fully vaccinated.

Here are vaccination numbers for local counties:

Harris: 57 percent fully vaccinated

Fort Bend: 69 percent fully vaccinated

Montgomery: 50 percent fully vaccinated

Brazoria: 54 percent fully vaccinated