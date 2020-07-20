‘When those statistics become names, it’s personal’ | Houston Public Works mourns COVID-19 deaths of 2 employees

“These two colleagues were essential employees reporting to work every day to support Houstonians,” Public Works Director Carol Haddock said.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston releases the number of coronavirus deaths each day, but the information is usually limited to age range, sex and race.

On Friday, those daily statistics hit home with the deaths of two public works employees.

Michael Sanchez was with Transportation & Drainage Operations and Natarvia Robertson was with Customer Account Services.

“When those statistics become names, it’s personal,” Public Works Director Carol Haddock said. “These two colleagues were essential employees reporting to work every day to support Houstonians.”

Being an essential worker comes with risks, Haddock said, especially for the 3,000 public works employees who can’t work from home.

“It’s not possible to run a treatment plan from your home office or to unclog a storm water drain pipe from your living room or to repair a broken water main,” Haddock said.

She said the department has taken several precautions to try and protect employees, including:

Taking temperatures daily

Requiring masks

Scattering reporting times

Installing plexi-glass shields

Allowing field crews to use HPD and HFD restrooms

Providing hand sanitizer

Even so, five percent of the department’s 4,000 employees are currently in quarantine after being diagnosed with COVID or being exposed to someone who has it.