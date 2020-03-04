HOUSTON — Houston Police are tracking cases of coronavirus-related crimes, mostly people stealing much-needed supplies.

At a Texaco gas station and convenience store near the Astrodome, plywood covers the windows where thieves broke in.

“These are the people who don’t want to stay home, they just want to rob people for no reason,” said owner Talah Ahmed.

Ahmed said thieves stole cigarettes and cigars, but also took off with face masks and bottles of rubbing alcohol, something he never imagined in normal times.

“No sir, never in my life,” he said.

It is a sign of the times.

At the time this article was originally published, Houston police reported 33 coronavirus-related thefts in March. They include hand sanitizer stolen from restaurants and homes, jugs of bleach swiped from discount stores, masks taken from a skilled nursing facility, and nitrile gloves gone from a Houston hospital.

“It is not acceptable," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said. "There is absolutely no excuse for it."

Acevedo said during a declared disaster, Texas law allows for crimes such as theft to be enhanced to carry stiffer punishments.

“Don’t be that person that gets caught, especially those that are breaking into buildings in the middle of the night, because you may find yourself in state prison,” Acevedo said.

A prison sentence is exactly what store owner Talah Ahmed said he is hoping for.

“These are criminals and we have to really do something about it,” he said.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said it will seek those enhancements on a case-by-case basis when prosecutors determine the evidence shows there is an appropriate connection to the disaster.

Punishment can be enhanced by one level under Texas law.

For example, a Class A misdemeanor can be increased to a state jail felony. Other crimes that fall under the disaster provision include assault, arson, robbery, burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, and criminal trespass.

