HPD Chief Troy Finner tests positive for COVID-19

Finner said his symptoms are mild and urged everyone who has been in close proximity to him since Saturday to get tested.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced on Twitter Wednesday.

The chief said his symptoms are mild and he is spending the next several days isolating himself at home and getting rest.

Finner urged everyone who was in close proximity to him since Saturday to get tested for the virus.

There has been a steady increase in the number of positive COVID cases over the past two months.

In fact, the summer months are when Texas sees a huge spike in positive COVID cases.

"Summer of 2020, that's when we had our first big wave," said Dr. Peter Hotez with Baylor College of Medicine. "And then we got hit again in 2021 and that was pretty devastating."

Houston's 14-day average COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 21.1% last week, according to our wastewater.