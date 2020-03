HOUSTON — The Houston Parks and Recreation Department has begun a Curbside Meal Program for Youth, ages 1 to 18.

The Curbside Meal distribution of a snack and lunch will take place Monday – Friday from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

A total of 50 meals will be available at each site. This may increase to up to 200 per site based on participation.

To ensure social distancing is maintained throughout the curbside meal distribution, meals will be placed in the trunk of the recipient’s car.

Guidelines for meal distribution

Community Center Staff will distribute each participant the lunch and snack at one time.

Each child will receive one lunch and one snack.

Only children who come to the site for pick-up can receive the lunch and snack.

A parent can’t take food for a child that is not present at the time of pick-up

HPARD Curbside Meals Site List

ALMEDA COMMUNITY CENTER 14201 Almeda School Road Houston TX 77047 BEVERLY HILLS COMMUNITY CENTER 10201 Kingspoint Road Houston TX 77075 BURNETT BAYLAND COMMUNITY CENTER 6200 Chimney Rock Rd Houston TX 77081 CANDLELIGHT PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 1520 Candlelight Ln Houston TX 77018 CARVERDALE COMMUNITY CENTER 9920 Porto Rico Houston TX 77041 CHARLTON PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 8200 Park Place St Houston TX 77017 CLARK PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 9718 Clark Rd Houston TX 77076 CLINTON PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 200 Mississippi St Houston TX 77029 CRESTMONT COMMUNITY CENTER 5200 Selinsky Houston TX 77048 DENVER HARBOR MULTI-SERVICE CENTER 6402 Market St Houston TX 77020 DEZAVALA COMMUNITY CENTER 907 76th Street Houston TX 77012 EASTWOOD COMMUNITY CENTER 5000 Harrisburg Houston TX 77011 EDGEWOOD PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 5803 Bellfort Houston TX 77033 EMANCIPATION COMMUNITY CENTER 3018 Dowling Houston TX 77004 GARDEN VILLAS COMMUNITY CENTER 6720 S. HAYWOOD HOUSTON TX 77061 GODWIN COMMUNITY CENTER 5101 Rutherglen Houston TX 77096 HARTMAN COMMUNITY CENTER 9311 E Avenue P Houston TX 77012 HIGHLAND PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 3316 DeSoto Houston TX 77091 HOBART TAYLOR COMMUNITY CENTER 8100 Kenton Houston TX 77028 INDEPENDENCE HEIGHTS COMMUNITY CENTER 6603 East 35th Street Houston TX 77019 INGRANDO PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 7302 Keller St Houston TX 77012 JUDSON ROBINSON JR COMMUNITY CENTER 2020 HERMANN DRIVE HOUSTON TX 77004 JUDSON ROBINSON SR COMMUNITY CENTER 1422 LEDWICKE HOUSTON TX 77029 LAKEWOOD COMMUNITY CENTER 8811 Feland Houston TX 77028 LANSDALE COMMUNITY CENTER 8201 ROOS ST. HOUSTON TX 77036 LINKWOOD PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 3699 NORRIS ST. HOUSTON TX 77025 LOVE COMMUNITY CENTER 1000 WEST 12TH ST. HOUSTON TX 77008 MARIAN PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 11101 S. GESSNER HOUSTON TX 77071 MASON COMMUNITY CENTER 541 SOUTH 75TH ST HOUSTON TX 77023 MEADOWCREEK COMMUNITY CENTER 5333 Berry Creek Houston TX 77017 MELROSE PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 1001 CANINO HOUSTON TX 77076 MONTIE BEACH COMMUNITY CENTER 915 Northwood Houston TX 77009 MOODY PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 3725 Fulton Street Houston TX 77009 PLATOU COMMUNITY CENTER 11655 Chimney Rock Houston TX 77035 PLAZA PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 803 W. Temple Houston TX 77009 SAGEMONT COMMUNITY CENTER 11507 Hughes Rd Houston TX 77089 SETTEGAST COMMUNITY CENTER 3000 Garrow St Houston TX 77003 SHADY LANE COMMUNITY CENTER 10220 Shady Lane Houston TX 77093 Stude Park Community Center 1030 STUDE ST. Houston TX 77007 SUNNYSIDE COMMUNITY CENTER 3502 Bellfort Houston TX 77051 SWINDLE /CLOVERLAND PARK 11800 Scott Houston TX 77047 SWINEY COMMUNITY CENTER 2812 Cline Houston TX 77020 TIDWELL COMMUNITY CENTER 9720 Spaulding -Bldg. #1 Houston TX 77016 TOWNWOOD PARK COMMUNITY CENTER 3403 Simsbrook Houston TX 77045 TUFFLY COMMUNITY CENTER 3200 Russell Houston TX 77026 WINDSOR VILLAGE COMMUNITY CENTER 14441 Croquet St Houston TX 77085 WOODLAND COMMUNITY CENTER 212 Parkview Houston TX 77009

The Curbside Meal Program is an adaption of the federally funded and state managed AfterSchool Meal Program which operates through HPARD’s Community Centers.

Funding for the program comes from a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture (T.D.A.) Child and Adult Care Food Program (C.A.C.F.P.)