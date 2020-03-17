HOUSTON — A nonprofit organization called Second Servings is working overtime as the greater Houston area navigates through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second Servings picks up unserved and unsold food from distributors, convention centers, sports venues, retailers and hotels and delivers the food to more than 90 local shelters, soup kitchens, low-income housing and many other charities.

Volunteers had a record-breaking day Monday as they rescued more than 13,000 pounds of fresh food that filled six delivery vans.

The organization pays drivers, so deliveries can be reliable, but volunteers are needed to help pickup and drop off the food.

And right now, Second Servings could use some help.

The organization says demand for food relief is rising as Houston’s poverty-stricken community becomes even more vulnerable.

How You Can Help Second Servings:

Stay well! Note the differences between COVID-19 symptoms and other illnesses.

Share the word that Second Servings can pick up surplus food, as events continue to get cancelled, and schools and universities start working remotely

Donate to help us continue to feed people in need during this unprecedented time

