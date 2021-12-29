Houston businesses have COVID at front of mind in middle of holiday season

With cases climbing in the Houston area, businesses are altering their plans for holiday celebrations.

HOUSTON — Some say when you pronounce 2022, it's just 2020, too.

That's the reason some places we stopped by ahead of New Year's Eve are taking extra safety precautions ahead of the turn of the year.

"We want to make sure that we do our part and we don't give fuel to the fire of COVID-19," Shape Community Director Deloyd Parker said.

At the Shape Center in Third Ward, they are suspending in-person Kwanzaa events for the time being because of a rise in COVID cases.

"Because we want everybody to safe. We want everybody to be protected," Parker said. "We don't want to create a condition that would increase COVID."

Some restaurants are closing their doors ahead of the holiday out of an abundance of caution. New Year's Eve-themed balloons could be seen on the inside of Caracol restaurant. However, on the outside, there was a sign of what's happening around the world. The restaurant posted to its Instagram saying they closed to allow employees to get tested.

At Kamp Houston, Travis Hackworth, the general manager, said tickets to their New Year's Eve party are sold out.

"We've been sold out for more than a week," Hackworth said. "Protect yourself and do what you can to keep the virus from spreading, right."

Despite the excitement, Hackworth said COVID continues to be discussed and is a top priority for his staff.