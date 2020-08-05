Houston nail salon delays reopening to create safe environment for clients

Gloss Nail Bar in Midtown will be closed through the Mother Day weekend as they train staff and prepare other precautions.

HOUSTON — More businesses are set to reopen on Friday under Gov. Greg Abbott’s phased restart of the Texas economy.

This time barbershops, and hair and nail salons can begin operating under new health guidelines.

However, a Houston nail salon is putting personal safety over profits before opening back up.

Gloss Nail Bar in Houston's Midtown will be nothing short of busy going into Mother's Day, but their seats will remain empty.

It's one of many businesses set to reopen Friday under the Texas governor's phased restart to the Texas economy, which includes nail salons, hair salons, barber shops and tanning salons.

Gloss Nail Bar co-owners Quynh Nguyen and Khanh Nguyen are putting personal safety above all else— including profits— before opening back up Monday.

“There’s not enough time to set up proper protocols. There’s not enough time to train the technicians,” Quynh Nguyen said.

She suggested people make sure salons are taking the necessary precautions to protect their health and safety.

She said her 50 employees are also being extra careful.

“Half of them are choosing to stay home, which is completely fine with us. We definitely want them to feel comfortable coming to work,” Quynh Nguyen said.

The nail bar is making some changes.

Khanh Nguyen said all clients will be required to wear a face covering or their appointment will be canceled.

Clients will be asked to sanitize their hands before checking in and asked to wash their hands before seeing a technician.

“Usually when clients, they pick out their colors and stuff; we have books and binders where they can look through. We’re going all digital,” Khanh Nguyen said.

He said they’ve also added sneeze guards and the salon will create space between clients by only using every other station.

“We’re going to sacrifice half of our revenue, but it’s going to be worth it,” he said. “We’d rather do half than be shut down again.”

The owners said parts of the customers experience will feel different, but the salon's commitment to clients feeling special remains the same.