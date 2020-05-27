Houston municipal courts resume normal operations June 1

The dockets for the courts have been suspended almost nine weeks.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston Municipal Courts Department is extending the court reset period for cases scheduled during the Stay Home, Work Safe Order.

The dockets for the courts have been suspended almost nine weeks, and to comply with social distancing requirements, they are allowing residents additional time to get their cases reset.

Resets will be given in person only at the Herbert W. Gee Courthouse located at 1400 Lubbock each Saturday in June.

Reset schedules will be as follows:

If your case was scheduled from March 16, 2020 through April 3, 2020, come on Saturday June 6, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get your case reset.

If your case was scheduled from April 6, 2020 through April 24, 2020, come on Saturday June 13, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get your case reset.

If your case was scheduled from April 27, 2020 through May 15, 2020, come on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get your case reset.

If your case was scheduled from May 18, 2020 through May 29, 2020, come on Saturday June 27, 2020 from 8 a m. to 5 p.m. to get your case reset.

The courts will resume normal operations including all jury and judge trials, jury duty, arraignments and parking adjudication hearings on Monday June 1.

Following Mayor Sylvester Turner’s and CDC guidelines to protect the public and court staff from the spread of COVID-19, members of the public will be required to wear face masks/facial coverings and have their temperature taken.

If the temperature is over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, the individual will not be allowed to enter the Municipal Courthouse.

Members of the public should contact a health care provider and not come to court if they are experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Once cleared by a physician, individuals may come to 1400 Lubbock to speak with an annex judge to reset a case. Please visit the Municipal Courts’ website at www.houstontx.gov/courts for continued updates on all court locations and hours of operation.

