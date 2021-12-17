Houston mom hospitalized with COVID-19 since delivering baby in July

Britchel Williams will spend the holidays in the hospital. The mother if three is heartbroken to miss her youngest daughter's first Christmas.

HOUSTON — Britchel Williams has been battling COVID-19 at Texas Children’s Hospital since she delivered her third child the first week of July.

She wasn’t showing symptoms, so she was surprised to test positive for COVID at TCH in Houston. After delivering a healthy baby daughter named Tru, Williams got very sick.

She’s only seen her daughter a handful of times since.

“When she comes, I can’t hold her because my arms are weak and she’s heavy. She just cries, because she doesn’t know who I am. Everybody tries to make me feel better and say she does know, but she doesn’t,” said Williams said.

The mother of three’s lungs are so damaged, standing up to hug her kids is now a struggle.

She admits she was scared of getting vaccinated while pregnant. Now she wants other moms to know that’s a big regret.

“I was against it. I wasn’t going to get it for any of my kids. I have two teenage daughters and I made them get it,” she said.

Britchel may need a lung transplant, because she’s still unable to breathe properly on her own.

Relatives are taking care of her daughters while she’s in the hospital.

“She’s a great mom to her children. That’s why she wants to come home. She’s strong. She has willpower. She is willing to live,” said mom Marilana Williams.

The family is very grateful to all the doctors and nurses who have helped them through the last several months.

The mom is heartbroken knowing she’ll miss her baby’s first Christmas.

“I just love her. I love her so much and she don’t understand. Sometimes I don’t either,” Britchel said.

Doctors do recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for all pregnant women. It is proven to be effective and safe for mom and baby. Studies have shown women who get the shot pass immunity on to their babies in the womb. Antibodies are also present in vaccinated moms’ breastmilk.

“Anyone who is pregnant – really for their own sake and their baby’s – should really consider being vaccinated,” said Dr. Cameron Dezfulian, with Texas Children’s Hospital.